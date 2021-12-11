KENDALLVILLE — Marcus Dean Newcomer, 81, formerly of Kendallville, passed away Dec. 8, 2021, at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn. Dean was born in Ashley, Indiana on Sept. 7, 1940, to the late Arthur William and Lucy Fern (Beard) Newcomer.
He graduated from Kendallville High School in 1959 and Boise State University. He was employed in management for many years with Hewlett-Packard.
Survivors include, brother, Jerry and Bonnie Newcomer of Kendallville; sister, Doris Kees of Michigan; brother, Richard Newcomer of Auburn; brother, Dale and Mary Newcomer of California and brother, Lyle Newcomer of LaGrange.
Mr. Newcomer will be buried at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville.
The family will plan a memorial gathering at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
