FORT WAYNE — George Richard Mitchell, age 82, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died on Monday, May 23, 2022, at home, surrounded by his family.
Born in Ironton, Ohio, George was the oldest son of George and Juanita (Brunty) Mitchell.
George was a graduate of Ironton High School in 1957, and immediately joined the U.S. Navy, thereafter. He served on the USS Stribling (DD867) Destroyer until 1960.
In the fall of that same year, he moved to Fort Wayne, in search of employment. It was there, that George met his wife of 61 years, Linda L. Beezley.
George retired from General Electric in December 1997.
Surviving George are his wife, Linda; four sons, George "Rick" (Dawn), of Grover Hill, Ohio, David (Michele) of Saint Joe, Indiana, Rodney (Tara), and Jon, all of Fort Wayne. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Michael, Larry and Phillip (Linda); three sisters, Suzanne Estes, Janet Gillespie and Vicky Mitchell; and several nieces and nephews.
George was preceded in death by both parents; son, Steven; granddaughter, April; great-granddaughter, Molly Dickerhoff; and sister, Linda Pelz.
The family is following George's wishes and will not be having a service at this time.
A Celebration of Life will be held later, at a determined date.
Arrangements entrusted to Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services-Highland Park.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.AdvantageHighlandPark.com for the Mitchell family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.