AUBURN — Marilyn A. Bassett, 87, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
She was born on Nov. 6, 1931, in Garrett, Indiana, to Gerald and Mildred (Snook) Brown. They preceded her in death.
She was a 1949 graduate of Garrett High School.
Marilyn worked as a secretary for Cooper Standard, in Auburn, Garrett Rubber Products, in Garrett and Hattersley Mechanical, in Fort Wayne, before working for Walmart in Auburn.
She was a former member of Women of the Moose in Auburn.
Marilyn loved spending time at Crooked Lake. She enjoyed dancing, listening to music and reading. She had a passion and love for spending time with family and friends, especially her children, grandchildren, two best friends, Donna Reynolds and Joanne Warstler, and her cat, Miles.
Marilyn enjoyed smiling and saying hello to anyone who crossed her path, knowing that smile or hello may be the best thing that happened to them that day.
Surviving are three children and their spouses, Chris and Arlen “Rex” Horsewood, of Hoagland, Craig and Nancy Bassett, of Auburn, and Clay and Debra Bassett, of Auburn; seven grandchildren, Rachel (Tom) Johnson, of London, England, Amanda Horsewood, of Fort Wayne, Aaron Horsewood, of Fort Wayne, Carly Basset, of Auburn, Jack Bassett, of Auburn, Adam (Amy) Bassett, of Auburn, and Shelby (Troy) Vian, of Auburn; seven great-grandchildren, Fredy Johnson, Owen Johnson, Luis Johnson, Jordan (Nick) Podlaski, Sydney McArdle, Hallie McArdle, and Ari Bassett; and a great-great-grandson, Maxwell Podlaski.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a stepbrother, Richard Brown.
Services will be noon, on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with Brother Bud Owen officiating.
Burial will take place at Christian Union Cemetery in rural Garrett.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to DeKalb County Humane Shelter.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
