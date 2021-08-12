PORTLAND, Ore. — Jody Lee, 54, of Portland, Oregon, passed to heaven on angel's wings on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, after a three-year-battle with cancer.
She was a veteran of the United States Coast Guard.
She is survived by her mother, Kathalee Refner, of Hamilton, Indiana; brother, Jon Gabriel (Melissa) Miller, of Bremerton, Washington; and nieces, Ally and Gabrielle Miller; and special friend, Howard, Griffin, of Portland, Oregon.
She was preceded in death by her adoptive father, John Glynn Miller, of Indianapolis, Indiana; brother, Chad E. Miller, of Santa Barbara, California; and grandparents, Jon and Barbara Buckles, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, formerly of Garrett, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.