KENDALLVILLE — Deloris M. Biddle, 74, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on Oct. 8, 1948, in Wolf Lake, Indiana, to Glen E. and Marie B. (Grogg) Pepple.
Deloris married Charles R. Biddle on Feb. 28, 1976, in Corunna, Indiana, and he passed away on April 2, 2019.
Deloris worked for Kraft Foods in Kendallville for 42 years, retiring in 2013.
She was a member of Cedar Lake Church of the Brethren in rural Auburn. She also was a member of the American Legion Post 86 Women’s Auxiliary.
Surviving are four children and their spouses, Michael L. and Wendy Biddle, of Rome City, Christy A. Biddle, of Kendallville, John E. and Ashley Biddle, of Angola and Amanda S. and Jeremey McDonald, of Kendallville; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Helen J. Buckmaster, of Waterloo and Leona J. and Raymond Kratzman, of Auburn; one brother, Gerald L. Pepple, of Auburn; and a sister-in-law, Sharon J. Pepple, of Auburn.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Galen E. Pepple; sister-in-law, Barbara Pepple; and brother-in-law, Darwin Buckmaster.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, with visitation from 10-11 a.m., on Tuesday, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Senior Pastor Regan Ford will be officiating.
Burial will take place at Corunna Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation also will be from 3-7 p.m., on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Riley Hospital for Children.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
