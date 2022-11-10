KENDALLVILLE — Ellen Jean Lash, age 89, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Orchard Pointe in Kendallville.
Ellen was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on Sept. 13, 1933, to Claude C. Kline and Dorothy (Conrad) Streich. They preceded her in death.
She married Kenneth William Lash on Jan. 14, 1950, in Kendallville. Kenny preceded her in death on Feb. 12, 2008.
Ellen was a housewife, homemaker and mother of four children. She enjoyed spending winters with her husband in Fort Meyers, Florida, for 28 years.
Survivors include her sons, Larry and Beverly Lash, of Kendallville, Steve and Marcia Lash, of Kendallville and Tracey and Chris Lash, of Kendallville; daughter, Holly and Ford Frick of Avilla; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kenny; one brother; two sisters; and a granddaughter.
There will be a gathering of family and friends on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, from 3-5 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville, followed by a memorial service at 5 p.m.
Pastor Mike Albaugh will conduct the service.
Memorial donations may be made to the Noble County Humane Society.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.