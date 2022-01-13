GOSHEN — Wilma J. Yoder, 87, of Goshen, Indiana, died at 8:54 a.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at her residence of natural causes.
She was born on Sept. 8, 1934, in LaGrange, Indiana, to Joe B. and Saloma (Christner) Bontrager.
On March 22, 1956, in LaGrange, she married Jonas E. Yoder and he survives.
Survivors in addition to her husband are seven children, Kathryn Yoder and Larry (Edna) Yoder, both of Millersburg, Ben (Dorothy) Yoder, of Middlebury, Dorothy (Merle) Yoder, of Topeka, Wilbur Yoder, of Washington, Pennsylvania, Edna (Devon) Slabach, of Goshen and Vernon (Ina) Yoder, of Wolcottville; 25 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; five sisters, Mary (Larry) Jones and Katie (Mose) Miller, both of Shipshewana, Elizabeth (John) Denkhouse, of Florida, Mattie Chupp, of Middlebury and Edna (Ed) Miller, of Carmel; two brothers, Uriah (Reenie) Bontrager, of Indianapolis, Josey Bontrager, of Shipshewana; sister-in-law, Mary Bontrager, of Mio, Michigan; and brother-in-law, Chris Brower, of Topeka.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter-in-law, Ruby Mae Yoder; five grandchildren; brother, Melvin Bontrager; sister, Barbara Brower; sister-in-law, Judy Bontrager; and brother-in-law, Vernon Chupp.
Wilma was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Visitation will be after 2 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, and all day Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at the Darin Slabach residence, 11350 C.R. 34, Goshen.
Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, also at the Darin Slabach residence.
Services will be conducted by Bishop Perry Jr. Wingard and the home ministers.
Burial will be at Southeast Clinton Cemetery, Goshen.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is assisting the family with arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.