LOUISVILLE, KY — Richard Fee, formerly of Angola, Indiana, passed away on June 10, 2023, after many years with Parkinson’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia. His daughters and close friends were by his side during his final days in the hospital.
He was born on April 7, 1948, to William B. and Charlotte Fee.
He graduated from Angola High School, Class of ’66; followed by Purdue University, Class of ’71, BS degree; Ball State University, Class of ’74, MA degree; and earned his PhD from the University of Maryland, in 1977.
He moved to Kentucky, in 1978, and spent a long and fulfilling career at the University of Louisville, from 1978-2014, with roles including the Chair of the Health Sciences Department, Director of the Psychophysiology Research Lab, Professor Emeritus, and Associate in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine. Richard also taught at the University of Maryland from 1974-1977, Ball State University from 1973-1974, and Hamilton High School from 1971-1973.
The Psychophysiology Laboratory was where Richard began a line of investigation into human stress responses and the efficacy of methods of management of human stress. Richard's Psychophysiology Lab was the first such lab in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. The activities of the Lab became the basis for local, regional, national, and international scholarly presentations and publications. The Lab also became a training ground for Masters and Doctoral students from UofL and from other institutions of higher learning. Richard made scholarly presentations in Caracas, Venezuela, Heidelberg, Germany, Toronto, Canada, Leningrad, U.S.S.R, Thessalonica, Greece, New Orleans, and San Diego during his tenure at UofL. In 2012, Richard won the Outstanding Alumni Award 2012, Department of Physiology and Health Science, from Ball State University.
Some of his unique accomplishments included running marathons, triathlons, and making it through fatherhood with three girls. Richard was proud of his early career, teaching at the same high school where his father taught. He enjoyed many hobbies, including cooking, photography, running, traveling, making wine, horses, and Bible study. Those who knew him well were familiar with his "Fee-late syndrome" (or always being late) and his ever willingness to engage in conversation and offer a lecture on a subject at hand. He was kind and had a gentle spirit that will be missed.
Richard's friends, Dr. Bryant Stamford, Dr. William Weinberg, and Andree Mondor, supported him for many years, becoming as close as family and were present with Richard and his family, offering comfort and strength, at the end.
He is survived by his daughters, Jacki Carlson (Nathan) and Melissa Fee-Diaz (Jorge); and three grandchildren, Zoe Carlson, Heath Carlson and Jaxsen Diaz. He is also survived by his siblings, Cheri (Fee) Shumaker (Roger), Judge Bill Fee (Amy) and Susie (Fee ) Zimmer (Matthew); and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William B. and Charlotte Fee; and his nephew, Riley Zimmer.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m., on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana, with Pastor Tim Terrell officiating.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., prior to the service at the funeral home.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Hamilton Cemetery, Hamilton, Indiana.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
