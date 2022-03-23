FORT WAYNE — Kevin Mark Rowan, 65, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
He was born on Feb. 8, 1957, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, to Kevin and Nancy (Bell) Rowan and graduated from Belpre High School, Class of ’75. Following graduation, Kevin attended West Virginia University in Parkersburg, Milwaukee School of Engineering in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; he ultimately attained a Six Sigma & Lean Certification.
Prior to his career as a Materials Flow Coordinator for General Motors, he had owned Golden Corral Restaurant in Peru, Indiana, and performed various management roles as a Dalton Foundry employee. Kevin was also a co-owner and strong supporter of the Ft. Wayne Farmers Market and its mission.
He married the love of his life, Leigh Robbins, on Dec. 23, 1989, in Twelve Mile, Indiana, and to this union two children were born, Luke and Bridjet Rowan.
Kevin was an avid runner who participated in marathons and half-marathons including Columbus, Boston, and Cleveland; he especially enjoyed running the annual Circus City Festival Race while wearing a suit. In the off season, Kevin could often be found cheering on his beloved Cleveland Browns or Ohio State Buckeyes. He had various passions and interests including working on cars, gardening and various outdoor activities awakened by his time as an Eagle Scout, including hiking, canoeing and camping in various parts of the country with his wife and family.
Kevin is survived by his wife of 32 years, Leigh (Robbins) Rowan; son, Luke (Dana) Rowan; and daughter, Bridjet (Brian) Musser; six grandchildren, Brenden Rowan, Grant Rowan, Isabella Rowan, Rowan Musser, Rosalind Musser and Rushton Musser; sister, Nola (William) Miller; sister-in-law, Marsha Acheson; and niece, Tammy Rowan.
Kevin was predeceased by his sister, Ruth A. Rowan; and brother, William "Bill" Rowan.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at The Summit, 1025 W. Rudisill Blvd., Fort Wayne, from 9 a.m. to noon, and 1-4 p.m.
A short Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at 4 p.m.
To honor and reflect his love for the outdoors, camping, and his time Scouting, in lieu of flowers, please donate to Kevin Rowan C.O. Mollenhour Camp Memorial Fund, Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne, 555 E. Wayne St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802. This is a youth education camp for boys and girls to learn about various outdoor life skills, ranging from proper firearms handling and use, to tracking and trapping animals, and fishing and water safety.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.AdvantageHighlandPark.com for the Rowan family.
