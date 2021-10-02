AVILLA — Reed P. Albright, 18, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.
He was born April 21, 2003, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Jerry and Nikole (Woodworth) Albright.
Reed was a 2020 graduate of Central Noble High School and had just recently started working at Graphic Packaging in Kendallville.
He loved the outdoors, nature, fishing and trapping.
He is survived by his parents, Jerry and Nikole Albright ,of Avilla; brother, Reagan Albright, of Fort Wayne; sister, Hannah Albright, of Avilla; grandparents, Gene and Dianne Woodworth, of Waterloo and Phil and Janie Albright, of Warsaw; great-grandfather, Eugene Dillman, of Fort Wayne; and many aunts, uncles and cousins, who loved him very much.
Services will be held at 4 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Avilla Calvary United Methodist Church, 101 S. Cherry St., Avilla, IN 46710.
Calling is two hours prior to the service on Sunday, from 2-4 p.m., at the church.
Memorials may be given in Reed’s name to Capstone Treatment Center, 120 Meghan Lane, #9302, Judsonia, AR 72081.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn is assisting the family with arrangements.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
