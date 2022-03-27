FORT WAYNE — Jacqueline "Jackie" D. McKee, 68, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022, at home.
Jackie was born Oct. 19, 1953, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Jackie was raised in Roanoke, Indiana. She was a stay-at-home mother until her children started school. She then worked 15 years at Magnavox and then worked at Stuart, until she retired in 2018. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchild. In her spare time she loved cooking and spending time outside in the sun.
She is survived by her husband, David McKee, of Fort Wayne; daughter, Tanya (Bob) Gibbeny, of Pleasant Lake; granddaughter, Macy Gibbeny, of Angola, Paige Gibbeny, of Waterloo; grandson, Nick Minnick, of Orland; granddaughter, Courtney Minnick, of Orland; and great-grandson, Mason Callahan, of Angola; siblings, Joe (Deb) Hinen, Cathy Pippen and Richard Hinen.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Tamara Hinen and Connie Gordon; brother, Jim Hinen; and son, Rob Minnick.
Private family burial will take place at a later date and a Celebration of Life will also take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements entrusted to Divine Mercy Funeral Home.
