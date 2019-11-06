Omer Mast Nov 6, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Omer Mast, 77, of Sturgis, Michigan, formerly of White Pigeon, Michigan, died at 9 p.m., on Monday, Nov, 4, 2019m at Thurston Woods Village in Sturgis. Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll How closely are you following the impeachment proceedings? You voted: Not at all - it's a witch hunt Occasionally Very closely Vote View Results Back Special Sections 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWoman hospitalized after semi crashLey outspends Payne 2-to-1 in mayor raceLey elected mayor of AuburnRepublicans hold in KendallvilleGraden named new director of Community FoundationProject to prevent left turnsMy husband has earned your support as Angola's mayorLaGrange man arrested after attempted robbery of LaGrange storeChargers stave off Snider in sectional winTeen sentenced for molesting Images Videos CommentedI'm not too proud to turn on the heat (1)Democracy grows when it is shared (1) Top Ads KD103481 KD117551 KD117549 Top Jobs KD116983 KD117258 KD117729 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Five women changed Ley’s outlook Hawkeye 10 @ 10: Focus is on Wisconsin Spy Run Bridge to become Fort Wayne Veterans Memorial Bridge Spy Run Bridge to become Fort Wayne Veterans Memorial Bridge Church hosts free concert by Hoosier recording artist Lilly Announces the Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Up to $2,000,006,000 Aggregate Principal Amount of Its Outstanding Debt Securities Report: Medicaid spending skyrockets, consumes 30 percent of state budgets Prince Harry's son is crawling
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.