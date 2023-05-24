FORT WAYNE — Robert “Bob” VanAuken entered his eternal resting place in heaven on Thursday, May 18, 2023.
Bob was born on May 23, 1949, in Angola, Indiana, son of the late Herman "Mack" VanAuken and Ellen (Carper) VanAuken.
Bob proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy for 25 years, retiring as Commander of Communications with NATO. He also served in the Reagan White House.
Bob returned to Indiana in 2014, and worked for D.R. Horton, until his recent illness forced him to retire.
Bob was an avid golfer, with memories of golf courses all over the world! \He will be remembered for his remarkable laugh and kindness.
Bob attended Forgiven Church as an usher and worked with the HELPS Ministry.
Survivors include his wife, Pat VanAuken, of Fort Wayne; sons, Chad and Jeff VanAuken, of Virginia Beach, Virginia; brothers, Mack "Bud" (Brenda) VanAuken, of Harrisburg, Arkansas, and Billy (Tish) VanAuken, of Columbia City, Indiana; sister, Linda VanAuken-Fisher (Tom), of Pleasant Lake, Indiana; grandchildren, Maxine VanAuken and Tyler VanAuken; and one great-grandson, Shaun Michael VanAuken.
The family is honoring his wish for no funeral; however, a Celebration of Life will be held from 2-5 p.m., on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Middaugh Hall, DeKalb County Fairgrounds, 708 S. Union St., Auburn, Indiana.
Memorials in Bob's name may go to Save The Children at secure.nokidhungry.org or by mail, Share our Strength, P.O. Box 75475, Baltimore, MD 21275-5473.
Arrangements entrusted to Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services - Highland Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.