SPENCERVILLE, Ohio — David Charles Violet, 58, of Auburn, Indiana, and formerly of Spencerville, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, as a result of a heart attack.
He was born July 15, 1961, to Charles O. And Marie R. Lesher Violet.
He leaves behind a daughter, Alyssa (Austin) Mapes, of Garrett, Indiana; and a son, Ryan Violet, of Auburn, Indiana. Also left with cherished memories are two grandchildren, Evan and Aliva Mapes, who were the light of his life. Also surviving are his sister, Diane (Bruce) Binkley, of Spencerville, Ohio; nephews, Bob (Mallory) Binkley, of Granger, Indiana, Mike (Kara) Binkley, of Beavercreek, Ohio, and Daniel (Brooke) Binkley, of Canal Winchester, Ohio; along with great-nephew, Caden Binkley; and great-niece, Ella Sue Binkley; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and granddaughter, Avah Mapes.
Dave was a 1979 graduate of Spencerville High School, where he played baseball.
He was very much a sports enthusiast and loved talking sports with whomever he could. He was an avid Ohio State football and basketball, Cincinnati Reds baseball and Cleveland Browns football fan. He often said March was one of the best times of the year because of March Madness, with Reds opening day soon after.
Dave had a good heart and loved his family very much. He and his son, Ryan, enjoyed many hours of watching movies and Jeopardy together. Dave thoroughly enjoyed watching his grandson's soccer games. His kids and grandkids meant the world to him. He will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be at 4:30 p.m., Monday, March 2, 2020, with Pastor Scott Johnson officiating at Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home, 728 E. Fourth St. (S.R. 117) in Spencerville, Ohio, where the family will receive friends from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Monday.
Burial will follow at Spencerville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Eckhart Public Library of Auburn, Indiana, in care of the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to tbayliff@woh.rr.com.
