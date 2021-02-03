ALBION — Ethel “Ceil” M. Clouse, 93, of Albion, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at her residence.
She was born on April 16, 1927, in Noble County, Indiana, to Russell and Lenna (Herendeen) Leitch. They preceded her in death.
On April 21, 1951, in Wolcottville, Indiana, she married Bernard “Benny” E. Clouse. He preceded her in death on May 5, 2009.
Ceil was a homemaker. She liked fishing and camping. She also loved being around children. She was known for being a kid at heart and encouraging others to keep that same spirit.
She is survived by two sons, Lenny “Butch” (Cheryl) Clouse and Leslie Clouse; five grandchildren (and countless others who were “adopted” throughout the years), Shawn Clouse, Erin Clouse, Chrissy Bruce, Ronald Millington and Kody Hunt; and two sisters, Dolores Coy and Kate Clouse.
Ethel was preceded in death by four brothers, Carroll, Gene, Dwight and Larry Leitch; and two sisters, Edna Budd and Lavon Cleland.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Albion American Legion Post #246 on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, from 2-6 p.m.
Memorials are to be made to the family.
To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements by Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion.
