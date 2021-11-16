LIGONIER — Nancy R. Habig, age 80, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at home.
She was born on July 28, 1941, the daughter of Daniel and Theda (Locke) Dalton.
She married Ira Walter and he preceded her in death on Oct. 7, 2021.
She is survived by five children, Ruth Shull, Allen Walter, Daniel Walter, Rosalee Wichman and Sherry Myers; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; along with four siblings, Carol Steinke, Diane Nelson, Eugene Dalton and Patricia Baysinger.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; a brother; and a sister.
Nancy enjoyed knitting and crossword puzzles. She also loved to read and “Gossip.”
A funeral service will be held in Nancy’s honor at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South; Ligonier, IN 46767.
A cremation committal will take place at Legacy Cremation and Remembrance Center.
Burial will follow at a later date at Cosperville Cemetery.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m., to 1p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home on Wednesday.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Ligonier Public Library, 300 S. Main St., Ligonier, IN 46767.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.