Tommy “Tom” L. Spidel, 88, of Angola, Indiana, died on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Parkview Regional Center in Fort Wayne.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 8, 2023, from 4-7 p.m., with a Masonic service at 7 p.m., at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 9, 2023, at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn.
