BRYAN, Ohio — Randy L. Walsh, 64, of rural Bryan, Ohio, passed away at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Bryan.
He was born on May 4, 1958, in Angola, IN to Fred and Margaret (Kunce) Walsh, Jr. Randy graduated from Angola High School in 1976.
Randy worked in the meat department at Miller’s New Market in Montpelier, Jacoby’s Smoke House in West Unity and the Pioneer Village Market in Pioneer.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church, where he served as a trustee and formerly as president. Randy was a member of the Williams County Pork Producers and the Angola Fire Department. He loved to camp and hunt and was an avid fisherman. Randy also loved to help his good friend farm.
Randy is survived by his mother, Margaret Rupp, of Angola, Indiana; fiancé, Sandy Rummel; two sons, Cody (Jessica) Walsh and Zachary (Tasondra) Walsh, all of Montpelier; stepson, Austin (Katie) Rummel, of Bryan; four grandchildren, Karleigh, Kinleigh, Jasiah and Phalynn; four step-grandchildren, Kyla, Korbin, Kastin and Brianna; sister, Linda Walsh Biggs, of Angola; two nieces and one nephew, all of whom are his Godchildren; six great-nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Mae.
He was preceded in death by his father, Fred Walsh Jr.; stepfather, Robert Rupp; brother, Jimmy Lee Walsh; grandparents, Glenn and Opal Walsh and Clair and Jeanette Kunce.
Visitation for Randy will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022, from 2-7 p.m., at Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier.
A funeral service will take place on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 11 a.m., at First United Methodist Church in Montpelier, with Pastor Eric Dailey to officiate.
Interment to follow at Edon Cemetery in Edon, Ohio.
Memorials may be given to the family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.
