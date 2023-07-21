Jessica Tipton

AVILLA — Jessica Danielle (Payne) Tipton, age 42, of Avilla, Indiana, passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023, at Stillwater Hospice in Fort Wayne.
Jessica was born July 8, 1981, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Danny K. Combs and Annis Faye (Payne) Combs.
Survivors include her husband, Seth Tipton, of Avilla; her children, Liberty, age 12, Honor, age 7, and Truman, age 6; her mother, Annis Combs, of Garrett; grandmother, America “Liz” Payne, of Avilla; and brothers, Devin Combs, of Avilla and Daniel Combs, of Garrett.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Edward Payne.
There will be a short prayer service, lea by Fr. Dave Voors, in the parking lot at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 3 p.m., on Sunday, July 30, 2023, followed by a balloon release.
A celebration of Jessica’s life will immediately follow in the gym at St. Mary’s Catholic School from 3:20-6 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made in Jessica’s name to Noble County Humane Society or St. Mary’s Catholic School.
Burial will take place at Avilla Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.