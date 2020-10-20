Don Potter Nancy Potter

FORT WAYNE — There will be a memorial service for Don and Nancy Potter on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Taylor Chapel United Methodist Church, located at 10145 Maysville Road in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

There will be a visiting hour from 11 a.m. to noon, and the service will start at noon.

Terry Culbertson

SARASOTA, Fla. — Terry Culbertson, 63, died Oct. 10, 2020, in Sarasota, Florida.

Toale Brothers Funeral Home, Sarasota, is handling arrangements.

Donald Hisey

AUBURN — Donald K. Hisey, 93, of Auburn and born in Garrett, died Oct. 14, 2020.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Lois Christlieb

AUBURN — Lois Ann Christlieb, 81, of Auburn, died Oct. 14, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Carolyn Clark

AUBURN — Carolyn E. Clark, 84, of Auburn, died Oct. 14, 2020.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Christa Dhladhla

FORT WAYNE — Christa Denae Dhladhla, 35, of Fort Wayne and born in Auburn, died Oct. 13, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Joseph Graves

AUBURN — Joseph S. Graves, 63, of Auburn, died Oct. 16, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Max Grogg

AUBURN — Max E. Grogg, 85, of Auburn, died Oct. 13, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

David Hassett

AUBURN — David Scott “Dave” Hassett, 57, of Auburn, died Oct. 8, 2020.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.

Megan Hostetler

AUBURN — Megan Marie Hostetler, 21, of Auburn, died Oct. 10, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Judy Knapp

AUBURN — Judith M. Knapp, 85, of Auburn, died Oct. 16, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Gabrielle Menier

FORT WAYNE — Gabrielle B.L. Menier, 24, of Fort Wayne and born in Auburn, died Oct. 13, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Kenneth Priddy

AUBURN — Kenneth Lee “The Breeze” Priddy, 59, of Auburn, died Oct. 11, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Louis Smock Jr.

FORT WAYNE — Louis “Steve” Stephen Smock Jr., 67, of Fort Wayne and formerly of Auburn, died Oct. 8, 2020.

Advantage Highland Park Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, is handling arrangements.

Carmon Wetoskey

WATERLOO — Carmon J. Wetoskey, 93, of Waterloo, died Oct. 8, 2020.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Dorothy Laub

FORT WAYNE — Dorothy M. Laub, 94, of Fort Wayne and formerly of Butler, died Oct. 8, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Dorothy Markle

SPENCERVILLE — Dorothy Marcene Markle, 97, of Spencerville, died Oct. 10, 2020.

Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, handled arrangements.

Phillip Molargik

HARLAN — Phillip Molargik, 81, of Harlan, died Oct. 7, 2020.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Douglas Brewer

KENDALLVILLE — Douglas J. Brewer, 67, of Kendallville, died Oct. 11, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Gerald Hamman

KENDALLVILLE — Gerald Lloyd “Gary” Hamman, 62, of Kendallville, died Oct. 12, 2020.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Rick Randol

KENDALLVILLE — Rick J. Randol, 69, of Kendallville, died Oct. 12, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Albert Reed

KENDALLVILLE — Albert N. Reed, 89, of Kendallville, died Oct. 8, 2020.

Hess Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LaGrange, is handling arrangements.

Bruce Beattie

ANGOLA — Bruce Allan Beattie, 67, of Angola, died Oct. 14, 2020.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.

Florence Hostetler

FREMONT — Florence Marie Hostetler, 88, of Fremont, died Oct. 11, 2020.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

