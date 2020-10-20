Don Potter Nancy Potter
FORT WAYNE — There will be a memorial service for Don and Nancy Potter on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Taylor Chapel United Methodist Church, located at 10145 Maysville Road in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
There will be a visiting hour from 11 a.m. to noon, and the service will start at noon.
Terry Culbertson
SARASOTA, Fla. — Terry Culbertson, 63, died Oct. 10, 2020, in Sarasota, Florida.
Toale Brothers Funeral Home, Sarasota, is handling arrangements.
Donald Hisey
AUBURN — Donald K. Hisey, 93, of Auburn and born in Garrett, died Oct. 14, 2020.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Lois Christlieb
AUBURN — Lois Ann Christlieb, 81, of Auburn, died Oct. 14, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Carolyn Clark
AUBURN — Carolyn E. Clark, 84, of Auburn, died Oct. 14, 2020.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Christa Dhladhla
FORT WAYNE — Christa Denae Dhladhla, 35, of Fort Wayne and born in Auburn, died Oct. 13, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Joseph Graves
AUBURN — Joseph S. Graves, 63, of Auburn, died Oct. 16, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Max Grogg
AUBURN — Max E. Grogg, 85, of Auburn, died Oct. 13, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
David Hassett
AUBURN — David Scott “Dave” Hassett, 57, of Auburn, died Oct. 8, 2020.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
Megan Hostetler
AUBURN — Megan Marie Hostetler, 21, of Auburn, died Oct. 10, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Judy Knapp
AUBURN — Judith M. Knapp, 85, of Auburn, died Oct. 16, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Gabrielle Menier
FORT WAYNE — Gabrielle B.L. Menier, 24, of Fort Wayne and born in Auburn, died Oct. 13, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home handled arrangements.
Kenneth Priddy
AUBURN — Kenneth Lee “The Breeze” Priddy, 59, of Auburn, died Oct. 11, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Louis Smock Jr.
FORT WAYNE — Louis “Steve” Stephen Smock Jr., 67, of Fort Wayne and formerly of Auburn, died Oct. 8, 2020.
Advantage Highland Park Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, is handling arrangements.
Carmon Wetoskey
WATERLOO — Carmon J. Wetoskey, 93, of Waterloo, died Oct. 8, 2020.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Dorothy Laub
FORT WAYNE — Dorothy M. Laub, 94, of Fort Wayne and formerly of Butler, died Oct. 8, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Dorothy Markle
SPENCERVILLE — Dorothy Marcene Markle, 97, of Spencerville, died Oct. 10, 2020.
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, handled arrangements.
Phillip Molargik
HARLAN — Phillip Molargik, 81, of Harlan, died Oct. 7, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Douglas Brewer
KENDALLVILLE — Douglas J. Brewer, 67, of Kendallville, died Oct. 11, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Gerald Hamman
KENDALLVILLE — Gerald Lloyd “Gary” Hamman, 62, of Kendallville, died Oct. 12, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Rick Randol
KENDALLVILLE — Rick J. Randol, 69, of Kendallville, died Oct. 12, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Albert Reed
KENDALLVILLE — Albert N. Reed, 89, of Kendallville, died Oct. 8, 2020.
Hess Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LaGrange, is handling arrangements.
Bruce Beattie
ANGOLA — Bruce Allan Beattie, 67, of Angola, died Oct. 14, 2020.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
Florence Hostetler
FREMONT — Florence Marie Hostetler, 88, of Fremont, died Oct. 11, 2020.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
