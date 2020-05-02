LAGRANGE — Esther E. Tjarks, 98, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Miller’s Merry Manor in LaGrange, Indiana.
Mrs. Tjarks was born on Nov. 6, 1921, in Sturgis, Michigan, to Charles and Isabelle (Stasel) Kohn. They preceded her in death.
Living her lifetime in LaGrange, she was a graduate of Springfield High School.
Esther worked as a secretary for both Parkside and LaGrange County Purdue Extension office.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church in LaGrange, Indiana, and the Pythian Sisters.
On Aug. 11, 1943, in LaGrange, she married Wilbur W. Tjarks. He preceded her in death on Dec. 4, 2002.
Also preceding her in death was a son, Richard Tjarks, on Feb. 28, 2005; three sisters, Cora Smolenski, Rita Kohn, and Dorothy Webb; and a brother, George Kohn.
Surviving are a daughter-in-law, Lisa Tjarks, of Howe, Indiana; and two grandsons, Adam and Seth Tjarks, both of Howe.
A graveside service will take place at Greenwood Cemetery on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at 1 p.m., with the Rev. Chris Lantz officiating.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of LaGrange, 209 W. Michigan St., LaGrange.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
