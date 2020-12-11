FORT WAYNE — Salvatore “Sal” Francesco Pontecorvo, 95, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Grey Stone Health in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Born on Feb. 4, 1925, in Jersey City, New Jersey, Salvatore was the son of the late Antonino Pontecorvo and Maria Giovanna Gargiulo.
He was a WWII Navy veteran from 1943-46.
After graduating Newark College of Engineering, he worked for Philco as a Communications Technical Representative from 1950-1954, assigned to the 5th U.S. Air Force in Korea from 1950-1951, and then to Portsmouth Naval Submarine Shipyard in New Hampshire, from 1952-54.
He joined ITT in 1954, and retired after 35 years of service with various management responsibilities.
He was a family man of faith and was a member of Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church, former member of St. Henry Catholic Church and the American Legion Post 47.
Woodworking was his primary hobby, specializing in furniture-making and duck carving, for family and friends. He was a published author of six articles on woodworking projects in various woodworking magazines.
Salvatore is survived by children, Mark (Debra), of Angola, Indiana, Gina, of Angola, Indiana, John, of New Haven, Indiana, Paul, of Milan, Italy, and Carl (Lisa), of Fort Wayne, Indiana; grandchildren, Sarah, Samuel, Kristofer, Maria, Sash, Niko and Lilianna; great-grandchildren, Jaxson, Adeline and Wyatt; and several nieces and nephews.
Sal was also preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Rose; his sisters, Maria Raffaela and Yolanda; and brother-in-law, Amos Tanner Sr.; nephew Amos Tanner Jr.; and son-in-law, Richard Gerasch.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Our Lady of Good Hope, 7215 St. Joe Road.
The family is inviting anyone to view the Mass through Live Streaming, available at www.olghfw.com.
Entombment will be at Catholic Cemetery in Fort Wayne.
Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities or Disabled Veterans.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com.
