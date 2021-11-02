LAGRANGE — Robert (Bob) Hall, 81, of LaGrange, Indiana, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital.
Bob was born on Aug. 28, 1940, in Hudson, Indiana, to Floyd Arthur and Eula Mae (Campbell) Hall.
Robert was a lifelong resident of Mongo, Indiana.
He was a Union Carpenter for 34 years.
He was an avid outdoorsman. He loved growing a vegetable garden every year. He was also an avid fisherman with his favorite fishing spot being Nasby Dam. He enjoyed collecting arrowheads, knives and antique tractors.
On Aug. 12, 1960, in Howe, Indiana, he married Diann L. Notestine; Mrs. Hall survives, and they were married for 61 years.
Also surviving Robert are his children, Robbie D. Hall, of Mongo, Indiana, Rodney L. Hall, of LaGrange, Indiana, Kimberly Sanchez, of Springhill, Florida, and Kay (Greg) Sutter, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; his 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Beverly Combs, of LaGrange, Indiana, Norma (Enos) Miller, of Mongo, Indiana, Kenneth Hall, of Howe, Indiana, Glen (Linda) Hall, of Shreveport, Lousiana, James (Sally) Hall, of Wolcottville, Indiana, Jerry (Judy) Hall, of Howe, Indiana, and Michael (Pat) Hall, of LaGrange, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Eula Hall; and two brothers, Armond LeRoy and Arthur Hall.
Visitation for Robert Hall will take place on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, from 10:30 a.m., until the service time at noon, at Mongo Methodist Church, 3255 N. SR 3, Mongo, Indiana.
The Rev. James Bartlett will officiate the service.
Burial will follow at Mongo Cemetery in Mongo, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
