KIMMELL — Lloyd “Red” Kenneth Marshall, age 92, of Kimmell, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at 8:13 a.m., at Goshen Hospital.
He was born on Feb. 24, 1930, the son of Harry and Mayrietta (Browand) Marshall, in LaGrange County, Indiana.
On Aug. 18, 1962, he married Virginia Lois Conrad at Wawaka Church of The Brethren.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Virginia Marshall, of Kimmell, Indiana; their three children, Karen (Gary) Cox, of Kimmell, Indiana, Kevin (Betsy) Marshall, of Wolf Lake, Indiana, and Kerry (Linda) Marshall, of Leo, Indiana; seven grandchildren, Amanda Cox, Allison Cox and Ashley Cox, Rebecca Marshall, Christopher Marshall, Mark (Laura) Abdon and Elise Marshall; three great-grandchildren, Joshua Abdon, Jonathan Abdon and Ben Abdon; a brother-in-law, Butch Spitler; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Walt Marshall, George Marshall, Bob Marshall, Harold Marshall, Roberta Kuhn and Helen Trittipo.
Red graduated from Albion High School in 1948, and served his country honorably, during the Korean War. He attained the rank of Sergeant and served with the 92nd AFA Battalion in the Army.
Red was a farmer all of his life and also worked for Silgan Plastics for 26 years.
In retirement, Red enjoyed woodworking and taking camping road trips with Virginia. He never missed one of his grandchildren’s activities and loved spending time with his family.
Red was a member of Sparta United Church of Christ and enjoyed having coffee and pie with the Dari Point coffee crew. He also loved having lunch every Sunday at “Penny’s” (The Chinese Buffet) in Ligonier. Red was a tried and true John Deere man, who never lost his love for farming.
A funeral service will be held in Red's honor at 1 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Sparta United Church of Christ, 2584 US-33, Kimmell, IN 46760.
The Rev. Curryanne Hostetler will officiate.
A burial with military honors will follow at Sparta Cemetery.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., prior to the funeral service at the church on Saturday.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Sparta United Church of Christ or Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana, 6316 Mutual Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46825.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.