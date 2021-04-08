AUBURN — Susanna Marie Johnson, age 90, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Susanna was born on Feb. 10, 1931, in Richland Township, DeKalb County, Indiana, to Forrest R. and Adah Fay (Goe) Nicholas, and they preceded her in death.
She married Vernon Roy Johnson on Aug. 27, 1949, in Pickstown, South Dakota, and he died on Aug. 19, 1993.
She had worked at Wendy’s for a few years, doing salads and prepping, before retiring in 2002.
Susanna enjoyed quilting, sewing, watching “her” birds, gardening, mowing her lawn and family history.
She had encountered several battles with cancer and was a member of Auburn Church of the Nazarene and was a charter member of the DeKalb County Genealogy Society and the Steuben County Genealogy Society. She was the secretary of her Sunday school class and enjoyed sending out the Sunday school papers and birthday cards during COVID.
Susanna is survived by her children, Roy Johnson, of Garrett, Indiana, Shirley Springer, of New Haven, Indiana, Keith Johnson, of Auburn, Indiana, and Karen Cope-Kaiser, of Edon, Ohio; 14 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and 17 great-great-grandchildren.
Susanna was preceded in death by her parents, Forrest R. and Adah Fay Nicholas; husband, Vernon Roy Johnson; grandson, Matt Johnson; and brother, Gerald Nicholas.
Services will take place at 1 p.m., on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Auburn Church of the Nazarene, 2301 N. Main St., Auburn, IN 46706, with Pastor Mark Mahoney officiating.
Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the church.
Burial will take place at Christian Union Cemetery, Garrett, Indiana.
Pallbearers will be Dayton Cope, Tyler Johnson, Brian Johnson, Shannon Cope, Nicholas Cope, Michael Johnson, Jim Bauman and Eddie Medellin.
Memorials are to Auburn Church of the Nazarene or Heartland Hospice.
You may send a condolence or sign the online register book by visiting www.thomasfuneralhome.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.