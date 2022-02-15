LIGONIER — Michael Kent Sprague, 72, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Waterford Crossing in Goshen, Indiana.
He was born on Nov. 14, 1949, at home in Ligonier, to Morris “Dutch” and Ruth (Growcock) Sprague.
Mike graduated from Ligonier High School in 1968.
On July 15, 1994, Mike married Barbara “Susie” Campbell at Ligonier Christian Church in Ligonier.
Mike worked as a machinist at Dana Corp. for many years, and as a manager at Napa Auto Parts in LaGrange. He was a very talented mechanic, often walking friends and family through car problems over the phone.
Mike was an avid golfer and he loved to spend as much time on the course as possible, particularly Wawasee Golf Club. For more than 30 years, Mike could be found playing in a foursome with his brother, Dave Sprague, Mike McDonald and Dave Swank every Fourth of July.
Mike’s passion was golfing, but his greatest loves were his family and grandkids. He greatly enjoyed lively euchre games with his grandkids. Later in life, Mike volunteered at Goshen Hospital, and of course, he didn’t know a stranger.
He was also a member of Ligonier Christian Church, where he served as treasurer and in many other roles. He and Susie often took Communion to shut-ins. Mike had an infectious laugh, turning gray skies to blue with his smile.
Mike will be missed by his wife, Susie Sprague, of Ligonier; his three children, Daniel (Amber) Sprague, of Ligonier, Jason Campbell, of Goshen and Rachel (David) Plummer, of Kendallville; six grandchildren, Samantha (Marcus) Burdette, Lila Sprague, Nolan Sprague, Piper Sprague, Juliana Plummer and Bryce Plummer; two great-grandchildren, Margo and Miley Burdette; and eight siblings, Dave (Sheryl) Sprague, of Madisonville, Kentucky, Linda (Carroll) Galloway, of Cromwell, Virginia Reichard, of Wawaka, Suzie Parsons, of Ligonier, Lois (Kenny) Martin, of Kendallville, Rita Perry, of Ligonier, Debbie (Bill) Runge, of Kendallville and Pam Brickey, of South Whitley.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dutch and Ruth Sprague; a granddaughter, Alyssa Plummer; and brothers-in-law, Jerry Reichard and John Brickey.
A funeral service will be held in Mike’s honor at 11:11 a.m., on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Ligonier Christian Church, 9025 N. C.R. 860W, Ligonier, Indiana.
Preacher Chris Coney will officiate.
Burial will take place at West Lawn Cemetery in Hagerstown, Indiana, at a later date.
Friends and family will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at Ligonier Christian Church and one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Ligonier Christian Church, 9025 N. C.R. 860W, Ligonier, Indiana.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
