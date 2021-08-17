AUBURN — Susie Freed, 76, died on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at her home in Auburn, Indiana.
She was born on Nov. 27, 1944, in Sweetwater, Texas. Her father was Bernard Rice and mother was Ruth E. (Brown) Gunion, and they have both passed away.
Susie was a 1963 graduate of Garrett High School and worked for JCPenney in Auburn for 20 years, then for Walmart for 21 years, before retiring on Dec. 29, 2011.
She married Jay Freed on April 1, 1989, in Fort Wayne and he survives.
She is also survived by two daughters and a son, Kelly Getts, of Garrett, Todd (Leigh Ann) Miller, of Garrett and Tracy (Chris) Hamann, of Auburn; eight grandchildren, Nate Getts, Nicholas (Michelle) Getts, Glen Nash, Gayle Miller, Dylan Nash, Christian (Kaitie) Miller, Noah (Annessa) Getts and Dani Hamann; and two great-grandsons, Luke Getts and Easton Getts; sister-in-law, Reva Livergood, of Auburn.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Butch Livergood; and a son-in-law, Ron Getts.
Services will be at 2 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.
Burial will follow the service at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Calling is on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be given in Susie’s name to DeKalb County Humane Shelter.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
