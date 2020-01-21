ANGOLA — David C. Griffin, 68, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at his home in Angola, Indiana.
He was born on January 2, 1952 in Marion, Indiana to John and Leola (Dalrymple) Griffin. He married Deborah Nixon on March 4, 2006.
David was the owner of Brown-N-Bare Tanning in Angola, Indiana.
He was a member of the Angola Elks Lodge and the Sons of the American Legion through the Orland American Legion Post 423. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.
Surviving is his wife, Deborah Griffin of Angola; sons, Michael Mankin of Angola, Indiana and Brian (Jennifer) Nufer of Merritt Island, Florida and daughter, Jennifer (Michael) Nufer Martin of Elkhart, Indiana; brother, Steve Griffin of Gas City, Indiana and sister, Sarah (Tony) Fox of Marion, Indiana. Also surviving are his five grandchildren, Lauren Martin, Hayden Martin, Hunter Martin, Julia Nufer and Lillian Nufer.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Griffin and sister, Sue Powell.
A Celebration of Life will be from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Common’s Hall, 501 S. John Street, Angola, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County, Angola, Indiana.
