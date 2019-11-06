CHURUBUSCO — Pamela Kay Pence, 62, of Churubusco, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Nov, 4, 2019, at her home.
She was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on June 21, 1957, to Larry and Nancy (Lamle) Herendeen.
She spent her formative years in Churubusco, graduating from Churubusco High School in 1977.
She worked at Emperial Design Custom Woodwork for 15 years, and later retired from C & A Tool in Churubusco.
Pam enjoyed spending time with her family, going to Florida, Cedar Point, and mushroom hunting. In her younger days she enjoyed riding horses, dirt bikes, snowmobiles, snow and water skiing. She was a born-again Christian, a devoted mother, grandmother, daughter and sister.
Pamela is survived by her son, Dustin (Eric Eisenmenger) Pence; her daughter, Jaime (Chase) Clevenger; her mother, Nancy Hile; a sister, Deb (Teresa Cory) Herendeen; a brother, Rick (Tina) Herendeen; and two granddaughters, Kaelyn and Ellie.
She was preceded in death by her father, Larry Herendeen.
Services will take place at Faith Lutheran Church on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at 10 a.m., with calling one hour prior to the service.
The family will also receive friends at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, from 2-7 p.m.
Burial will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery, Albion.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Cancer Services of N.E. Indiana.
An online note may be sent to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
