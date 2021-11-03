ORLAND — Georgeann Tomlin, RN, Ret., 77, of Orland, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at 11 a.m., at St. Mary of Assumption Church in Bronson, Michigan, with the Rev. Fr. Dan Hyman officiating.
Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Bronson.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, from 4-7 p.m., with the rosary to begin at 7 p.m., at Dutcher Funeral Home in Bronson, Michigan.
Georgeann was born on Jan. 9, 1944, in Gary, Indiana, to George and Ann (Mesic) Marlow.
She married Ralph J. Tomlin on Oct. 24, 1964, in Gary, Indiana. She was a wonderful wife and together they have celebrated 57 years of marriage.
Mrs. Tomlin was a dedicated wife, mother and homemaker while raising her children. She went back to school to earn her Associate's Degree in Nursing, graduating in 1983, from Purdue North Central.
Georgeann worked 15 years at Memorial Hospital in Michigan City, Indiana, and another 15 years at Cameron Hospital in Angola, Indiana, retiring in 2013.
Georgeann was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Bronson, Michigan, the Duneland Jaycees, and earned her 50-year pin serving as a Girl Scout leader.
She dedicated much of her time to making blankets for the newborn babies at Cameron Hospital and enjoyed cooking, baking and canning. Her greatest joy came from time with her family, especially her grand and great-grandchildren.
Georgeann is survived by her husband, Ralph; her children, Veronica (Frank) Svencner, of Orland, Indiana, George (April) Tomlin, of Chesterton, Indiana, Michelle Tomlin, of Orland, Indiana, and Matthew Tomlin, of Angola, Indiana; her brother, Michael Marlow, of Highland, Indiana; her grandchildren, Jillian (Daniel) Schroeder, of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, Corey Tomlin, of Angola, Indiana, Kenneth Svencner, of Orland, Indiana, Andrew (Amber) Tomlin, of Valparaiso, Indiana, Erin Tomlin, of Mishawaka, Indiana, and Damon Tomlin, of Idaho; and many great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her grandchildren, Jennifer and Christopher Svencner; and her sister-in-law, Barbara Marlow.
Memorials may be directed to the charity of one’s choice. www.dutcherfh.com.
