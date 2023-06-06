OLIVER LAKE — Joseph Alan Greenlee Jr., MD, 85, Oliver Lake, Indiana, is now free in his new body to bring his intellect, wit, and humor to his heavenly family and new life in Christ. His utmost, given throughout his earthly time of putting his family and patients first, is now rewarded with deeper understanding and a new role of compassionate and immortal service.
Dr. Greenlee served Noble and LaGrange counties for almost 50 years as a physician in general practice and a general surgeon. He cared for thousands of patients from birth to the aged and operated on several generations within families. His commitment to high level surgical care kept patients in their local hospital. Although the waiting times in his office could be long, his care was worth it.
Outside of his clinical practice, he was active in the lives of his six children. He was their biggest fan, coach, and supporter in sports, arts, and academics. “Super family vacations” were a priority every year and his passion for lake activities, snow skiing, and RV camping were all passed on to his children and grandchildren.
Beyond this, he was a strong advocate to better the community around him. He served on the hospital Board of Directors at McCray and Parkview Noble, the Economic Development Committee, the Aviation board and was a member of LaGrange Church of God, the Masonic Lodge, Kendallville Rotary Club, Beta Theta Pi, and Cole Center Family YMCA.
He also served the country for 33 years with the Indiana Air National Guard, retiring as a Brigadier General in 1997. He was ‘Flight Surgeon of the Year’ in 1972. He served as Assistant Adjutant for Air and Commander from 1989-1997.
Born March 13, 1938, in Union City, Indiana, to Joseph A. Greenlee Sr., and Thetis (Kemp) Greenlee, he attended Union City High School, then Indiana University. He received his bachelor’s degree in 1960, and medical degree in 1963. He did a residency in general surgery at Marion County General Hospital and Indiana University Medical Center in 1976. He was a fellow of the American College of Surgeons, American Medical Association, served as Noble County Coroner 1965-1972, and on the hospital boards of McCray Memorial, Parkview Noble and Parkview LaGrange.
On April 7, 1999, in Veracruz, Mexico, he married Rosemary E. (Troyer) Stout.
Joe retired after 46 years in practice as a surgeon after delivering too many babies and too many surgeries to count. His legacy of patient care will live on through decades.
Dr. Greenlee’s love of aviation led to him founding Kendallville Aviation Inc., where he served as President, and supported operations at the Kendallville Municipal Airport. He was President of the Indiana Aviation Association, and Indiana Aviation Association “Man of the Year” in 1993.
In addition to flying airplanes, Joe’s hobbies included sailing, Indy 500, snow and water skiing, and wintering in Naples, Florida, after retirement. He dearly loved lake life on Oliver Lake, especially with his kids and grandkids; they were his ‘mateys’.
Surviving are his wife, Rosemary Greenlee, of Oliver Lake; two daughters, Jennifer (Brad Parker) Greenlee, of Greencastle, Pennsylvania, and Janet (John) Roe Nichols, of Fort Wayne; four sons, Joseph A. (Joan) Greenlee III, of Fort Wayne, John (Heather) Greenlee, of Glenview, Illinois, Jeremy (Emily) Greenlee, of Coralville, Iowa, and Josh (Julie) Greenlee, of Zionsville; a stepdaughter, Lindsey Stout, of Fort Wayne; a stepson, Matthew (Stephanie) Stout, of Fort Wayne; 24 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a brother, James (Karen) Greenlee, of Naples, Florida; and the mother of his children, Sue Ellen Greenlee, of Carmel.
He was also preceded in death by three grandchildren, Matthew Roe, Ross Nichols and Addison Stout; and a great-grandchild, Frances Wiegand,
Visitation will be Wednesday, June 7, 2023, from 2-8 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St.
The funeral service will be Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 10 a.m., at LaGrange Church of God, 777 N. Detroit St., LaGrange, with Pastor Rich Laskowski officiating, with calling one hour prior.
Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange.
Honor guard services will be provided by Wright Patterson Air Force Base.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Joe Greenlee IV, Jay Samuel Greenlee, Sam Parker, Jake Greenlee, Hank Greenlee, Max Greenlee, Teddy Greenlee, Charlie Greenlee, Willie Greenlee and Colin Greenlee
Preferred memorials may be directed to Fourever Friends 2011 Memorial Scholarship, Oliver and Martin Lakes Conservancy and Improvement Association, or Parkview Hospice.
View a video tribute after Wednesday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.