AUBURN — Donald G. Limecooly, 89, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Tuesday June 14, 2022, at his home.
Donald was born on Feb. 27, 1933, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, a son of the late George and Amelia Limecooly.
Donald was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and a United States Army veteran.
He was the former owner of Auburn Automotive & Clutch from 1974-2000, and had also owned Limecooly Chevrolet in Grabill, Indiana.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Limecooly, of Auburn; son, Dave Limecooly, of Auburn; daughter, Susan Fry, of Auburn; grandchildren, Luke Limecooly, Megan Limecooly and Emily Boyer; and great-grandchildren, Hadley and Bode.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Sharleen Gill.
Funeral services for Donald will be held on Saturday June 18, 2022, at 1 p.m., with visitation two hours prior from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
Pastor Jonathan Nack will be officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Quiet Knight Inc.
Entombment will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Fort Wayne.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
