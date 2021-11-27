LIGONIER — Leaetta A. Leathers, age 80, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Avalon Village.
She was born on Aug. 1, 1941, in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, to David and Margaret (Brougher) Patches.
She married Duane Leathers in 1984, in Ligonier, Indiana.
Leaetta is survived by her husband, Duane Leathers, of Ligonier; sons, Franklin (Monica) Root, of Williamsport, Pennsylvania; daughters, Leaetta (Ron) Black, of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, Audrey Blouch, of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, Susan (Jeffery) Reynolds, of Ligonier and Wanda (William Jr.) Glant, of Ligonier; 12 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; several great-great grandchildren, brothers; sisters; nieces; and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, James Patches; sisters, Faith Brought, Catherine Ream, Christine Dimmick; great-grandson, Rodney Bowman Jr.; great-great-grandson, Luke McCoy; and several aunts and uncles.
A funeral service will be held in Leaetta’s honor at 5 p.m., on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.
Pastor Harold Heaton will officiate.
A gathering of family and friends will take place two hours prior to the service.
A cremation committal will take place at Legacy Cremation and Remembrance Center in Ligonier.
Leaetta loved to camp, fish, hunt, and loved Southern gospel music and helping people. She was known for being a fighter and loved spending time with her family.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 111 E. Ludwig Road, Suite 105, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 or American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.