GARRETT — Arnold E. Robke, 82, of Garrett, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on July 13, 1939, in Garrett, to Fritz and Minnie (Koenemann) Robke.
Arnold was a 1957 graduate of Garrett High School.
He married Charlotte Shipe on May 2, 1959, in Garrett.
Arnold worked for Kraft Foods in Kendallville for 40 years, retiring in 2001.
He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Garrett.
Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Charlotte Robke, of Garrett; nephew and his wife, Kevin and Lynn Cool, of Mendon, Michigan; three great nephews, Casey Cool, Ty Cool and Wyatt Cool; and a great niece, Christi Cool.
There will be no services taking place at this time.
Memorials may be directed to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 681405, Indianapolis, IN 46268 or American Heart Association, 6500 Technology Drive, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.