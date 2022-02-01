ANGOLA — Constance D. “Connie” Fisher, 84, of Angola, died Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at her residence.
She was born Oct. 6, 1937, in Hudson, to Richard C. and Anna R. (Morr) Holsinger.
She was a 1955 graduate of Pleasant Lake High School.
Mrs. Fisher previously worked at Angola Wire, DeKalb High School cafeteria, Carlin Park Elementary School cafeteria and as a custodian. She also worked at Head Start as a custodian and the Boy Scout Park as a cook.
She was a member of Holy Family Episcopal Church in Angola and was also a part of the congregation at the Flint United Methodist Church.
Connie loved to collect bears and enjoyed doing crossword puzzles.
Surviving are her husband, Gale L. Fisher of Angola; two daughters, Rosalynda Hasch of Angola and Gloria (Gene) Rowe of Pleasant Lake; a son, DeWayne R. Shatto of Ashley; two stepdaughters, Jeanne (Adam) Teegarden of Charlotte, North Carolina and Julie Moor of Tipp City, Ohio; two stepsons, Jim (Pam) Fisher of Angola and Steve (Dianne) Fisher of Angola; eight grandchildren, Nathan Shatto of Angola, Brandy Myers of Angola, William (Ashley) Rowe of Fremont, Thomas (Desiree) Rowe of Hudson, Fred Hasch, II of Michigan, Rachel (Bill) Sharp of Ohio, Angela Hasch of Angola, and Crystal (Robert) Carr of Michigan; 13 step grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 17 step great-grandchildren; one great great-grandchild; and a sister, Charleen Click of Angola.
She was preceded in death by a son, Eugene G. Shatto; a stepson, Jeff Fisher; a sister, Margaret Holsinger Taylor; and three brothers, Richard, Samuel and Dean Holsinger.
Funeral services will be Friday at 5 p.m. at Holy Family Episcopal Church, 909 S. Darling St., Angola, with Father Tom Adamson officiating. Burial will be at a later date at Pleasant Lake Cemetery.
Visitation will be Friday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the church.
Preferred memorials may be directed to Holy Family Episcopal Church.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 North Main Street, Hudson is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.