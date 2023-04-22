WATERLOO — Paula May Livergood, 60, died on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at her home in Waterloo, Indiana.
She was born in Garrett, Indiana, on Feb. 27, 1963. Her father was Wayne Truelove and her mother was Alice (Griffin) Whonsetler, and they have both passed away. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Mark Truelove and Barry Truelove.
Paula worked for Wakefield LC in Waterloo.
She loved spending time with family and playing with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed crocheting, playing Bingo, watching Colts football and NASCAR racing.
She married Danny Livergood on Aug. 8, 2008, in New Hope Christian Center in Waterloo and he survives.
Also surviving are her daughter, Amanda Truelove, and her son, Jacob Truelove, both of Wolcottville; five grandchildren, Quincy Truelove, Kyra Collins, Keiley Truelove, Jacob Truelove Jr., and Emily Truelove; six brothers, Jim Truelove, of Kendallville, Dave Truelove, of Tennessee, Rick (Sheryl) Truelove, of Waterloo, Randy Truelove, of Texas, Steve Truelove, of Butler and Wayne Truelove Jr., of Tennessee.
Services will be at noon, on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, Indiana.
Calling will be two hours prior to the service on Monday, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to the funeral home to help with expenses.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
