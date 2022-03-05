AUBURN — John Calvin Manon, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at his home in Auburn.
John was born Feb. 18, 1935, in Auburn, to Walter Calvin Manon and Mary Kathryn (Owens) Manon. They preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Mary Ellen (Manon) Bausch.
He graduated from Auburn High School in 1953. He attended Tri-State University and Indiana University.
Mr. Manon served in the U.S. Army from 1957-1959, as an administrative clerk. He was assigned to the Eighth U.S. Army Headquarters, Chief of Staff Section, in Seoul, South Korea.
Mr. Manon managed two family-owned Texaco Service Stations in Auburn and worked briefly as an insurance agent, before beginning work at Cooper Engineered Products, Auburn.
On Feb. 27, 1971, he married the Rev. Diane Marie Davis in Auburn. She survives.
John retired from Cooper Engineered Products in April 1992, where he worked for 30 years in the sales department. From December 1971, until September 1977, he lived in Howell, Michigan, where he was a sales representative for Cooper. While living in Howell, he was an Elder-commissioner to the Detroit Presbytery and a Delegate for that Presbytery to the Michigan Council of Churches. He served churches in Howell and Auburn as a youth group advisor.
After retiring from Cooper, he was the volunteer administrator of the Presbyterian Self-help Ministries in Auburn for four years. He also was assistant soccer coach at Lakewood Park Christian School for four years. He served for several years on the first advisory board for DeKalb Area Schools at Home (D.A.S.H.). He was a funeral attendant at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes in Auburn and Waterloo from October 1992, until November 2014.
Mr. Manon served as the Stated Clerk (chief ecclesiastical administrator) of the Midwest Presbytery of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, being elected in July 2001, until September 2018, and was a member of its Council. He also served as its Treasurer from 2001 through 2015. He was a Ruling Elder, a Trustee, and a Deacon, and served nine years as Church Administrator at St. Andrew Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Auburn, where he was a founding member in 1993. He was the first Clerk of Session (governing body) at St. Andrew, serving for 12 years before stepping down for three years. In 2008, he returned to serve in that office 12 more years until 2020. He served as Clerk of Session for seven years at Auburn Presbyterian Church, where he was a former member. He was an Elder on its Session and served as a Deacon. At both churches, he was a worship leader, a teacher of new church members, an officer-training instructor, a Sunday school teacher and served as Sunday School Superintendent for many years. Mr. Manon received a certificate as a Lay Preacher from the Lay Preacher’s Institute of the Wabash Valley Presbytery in 1982.
Also surviving are daughters and a son-in-law, Angie and David May, of Columbus, Indiana, and Molly Manon, of Auburn; sons and daughters-in-law, John and Amber Manon, of Auburn and Justin and Joni Manon, of Fort Collins, Colorado; three granddaughters, Katrina Ann May and Cassidy Marie May, of Columbus, Indiana, and Lynlie Rae Manon, of Auburn; three grandsons, Liam John Manon, of Auburn and Jonah Calvin Manon and Judah Kelso Manon, of Fort Collins, Colorado.
Services for Mr. Manon will be held at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at St. Andrew Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Auburn.
Burial will follow the service at Roselawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Calling is on Monday, March 7, 2022, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn and also one hour prior to the service on Tuesday, from noon to 1 p.m., at the church.
Preferred memorials are to St. Andrew Evangelical Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 6041, Auburn, IN 46706.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
