Louella Jane Root, 92, of Angola, Indiana, died on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Angola, Indiana.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Weicht Funeral Home Inc., Angola, Indiana, with Pastor John Boyanowski officiating.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the funeral home, prior to the service.
Burial will be at Jamestown Cemetery, Steuben County, Indiana, at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
