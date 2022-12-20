AUBURN — Thomas E. Whitaker, 75, of Auburn, died Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at his home.
Tom was born Jan. 26, 1947, in Adrian, Michigan, son of Don E. and Margaret O. (Havens) Whitaker.
Tom was a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and had served in the United States Army from 1969-1976 and served as an officer, Airborne Ranger and combat veteran.
Tom's post-military career was extensive and included acquiring his MBA from Indiana University and working for more than 25 years in technical sales and sales management with four companies, including Texas Instruments and National Semiconductor Corp.
Tom never totally retired with owning his own business. He later worked part-time for DART, then Change Academy working with teens, and finally as Veterans Service Officer.
Tom is survived by his wife, Tanjiah (Miller) Whitaker of Auburn; son, Mark E. Whitaker of Fort Wayne; daughter and son-in-law, Sara M. (Whitaker) Knipp and Ben Knipp of Fort Wayne; stepsons, Adam M. and Lisa Dager of Leo and Nicholas J. and Natalie Dager of Fort Wayne; sister and brother-in-law, Carol (Whitaker) and Jim Brown of Michigan; and grandchildren, Addie Knipp, Lucas Knipp, Callan Knipp; Corinne Dager, Bella Dager, Gabe Dager, Lilly Resor, Hadley Dager, Braxton Dager and Carson Dager.
A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, Dec. 30, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with military funeral honors conducted by the United States Army at 7 p.m. at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main Street, Auburn.
Memorial donations may be made to Quiet Knight Veterans Fund or Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
