PLEASANT LAKE — Dean W. Rosener, age 70, passed away peacefully in his sleep, on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
He was a 1970 graduate of Eastside High School in Butler, Indiana, attended SAMS Technical Institute in Electronics and received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Technical Management from Tri-State University.
Dean loved tinkering with electronics, clocks, watches and cars.
Before retiring, he worked hard at Ratheon/Phillips in Auburn, Spake & Watson in Butler, and other local businesses, in addition to helping his father with farming and the Rosener Garage in Woodburn.
In retirement, Dean kept busy maintaining the home he built and renovating his lakefront cottage.
He was a member of Angola Moose Lodge 1568 and the National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors, Inc.
Dean was an avid collector and outdoorsman, who enjoyed weekly auctions, hunting, fly fishing and photography. He dearly loved visiting the Great Lakes and recently celebrated his birthday with a trip to the Upper Peninsula.
He is survived by his wife Patty, and her children, Trinda (Joshua) Wheeler, Robin (Nate) Weidinger and Kevin (April) Ludwig; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; brother, John; and sister, Colleen (Jeff) Hall, both of Fort Wayne; aunt, Carol Sprunger, of Berne; and six cousins. He had one daughter, Megan (Adam) Prosser; and grandchildren, Cheyenne, Cayden and Chloe; nieces, Angie (Mike) Phillips, Lori (Matt) Young and Jennifer (Rey) Garcia; and nephew, Scott (Lisa) Rosener. He loved seeing them and their 13 children.
His parents, Norman (John) and Kathryn Rosener, preceded him in death.
A gathering of family and friends will take place from 4-7 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.
Memorials may be directed to Mooseheart Child City and School Inc., Mooseheart, IL 60539 or visit www.mooseheart.org.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
