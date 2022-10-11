GOSHEN — Rose Ann Stover, age 94, of Goshen, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at The Laurels of Goshen.
She was born on March 16, 1928, the daughter of Iva A. (Eblen) and William J. Martens.
On Feb. 14, 1947, she married Donald Ray Stover in Wooster, Ohio, and together they shared more than 70 years of marriage. He preceded her in death on Sept. 2, 2017.
Rose is survived by her children, Gary (Linda) Stover, of Syracuse, Indiana, Vickie Newman, of Osceola, Indiana, and Randy (Yetta) Stover, of Versailles, Kentucky; grandchildren, Todd (Kandi) Stover, Chad (Laura) Stover, Ben (Natalie) Showalter, Aaron (Ibi) Newman, Andrea (Chris) LeSeure and Jarad (Abby) Stover; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and two siblings, Eileen Rhodes, of Celina, Ohio, and Mary Cook, of Sydney, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and a brother, John Martens.
For many years Rose worked with her family at Stover’s Super Value grocery store in Ligonier.
She was a member of Ligonier United Methodist Church, Good Samaritans, Circle Club, Ligonier Study Club and the Beta Sigma Sorority in Ligonier. She also volunteered at Goshen Hospital for many years.
A Celebration of Rose’s life will be held at noon on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Ligonier United Methodist Church, 466 Townline Road, Ligonier, IN 46767.
Pastor Byron Kaiser will officiate.
Family and friends will be received one hour prior to the service at the church.
A private burial will take place at Oak Park Cemetery in Ligonier.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Ligonier United Methodist Church. In addition, Rose’s family will be establishing a library in her honor at The Laurels. Those attending the service are invited to bring a book to donate in her honor.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
