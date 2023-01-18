Eugene Stephenson
Eugene “Gene” Douglas Stephenson, 71, of rural Columbia City, Indiana, died unexpectedly of natural causes at 7:46 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at his home.
His funeral service is at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Burial is at Oak Grove Cemetery.
Visitation is from 3-7 p.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
James Ingalls
James George Ingalls, 75, of Columbia City, Indiana, died peacefully at his home in the company of his daughter at 2:43 p.m., on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2023.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at New Hope Wesleyan Church, 400 W., Columbia City.
Burial is beside his wife at Stough Cemetery.
Visitation is from 1 p.m., until the time of the service on Saturday at the church.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Barbara Anderson
Barbara Eileen Anderson of Grace Village Retirement Community in Winona Lake, Indiana, died at 6:20 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Grace Village Health Care at the age of 90.
Barbara’s life will be celebrated with a graveside service at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, and officiated by the Rev. Brian Smith.
She will be laid to rest alongside her husband at South Whitley Cemetery in South Whitley, Indiana.
Arrangements were entrusted to Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, 225 Argonne Road, Warsaw, Indiana.
Shirley Henderson
Shirley Gail Henderson, 93, formerly of Columbia City, Indiana, died peacefully at 12:10 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in the company of family, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester, Indiana.
At Shirley’s request, there will be no visitation or service.
She will be laid to rest beside her husband at Greenhill Cemetery, Columbia City. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.