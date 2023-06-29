BRIMFIELD — Loretta Gaye Collins, 87, of Brimfield, Indiana, died on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at her residence, surrounded by her family.
She was born on Sept. 26, 1935, in Six, West Virginia, to Harrison and Annie (Underwood) Woody.
On July 27, 1966, in Lisbon, Indiana, she married Larry Wayne Collins. He survives in Brimfield.
Mrs. Collins retired from Silgan Plastics in 1996 after 25 years.
She enjoyed reading, crocheting, doing crosswords, listening to country gospel music, and genealogy.
Loretta attended Mercy Tree Ministries in Kendallville.
Also surviving are four sons, Sherman Hicks, of Wawaka, Travis (Kay) Hicks, of Kendallville, Michael (Jackie) Collins, of Muncie and Timothy (Tamra) Collins, of Yorktown; three daughters, Inez DePew, of Wawaka, Janice Kauffman, of Rome City and Andrea (Howie) Miller, of LaGrange; 14 grandchildren, Carl (Kathy) Ritchie, Marion Ritchie, Ryan Kauffman, Shane Campbell, Travis Hicks Jr., Larry (Mackenzie) Hicks, Joshua (Laura) Collins, Corey (Ashtyn) Collins, Christian (Katie) Collins, Brandon Collins, Lyndsey Kelly, Cheyenne (Casey) Jones, Ashley Kinsey and Cole (Katy) Kinsey; and several great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son, Wesley Hicks; a daughter-in-law, Mindy Hicks; a son-in-law, Levi Kauffman; three grandchildren, Tracy Campbell Freebe, Andrew Skylar Hicks and Wesley Sherman Hicks; five brothers, Blaine Woody, Alex Woody, Thomas Woody, Jeff Woody and Jessie Woody; and eight sisters, Georgia Hankins, Flossie Hicks, Dossie Hicks, Rose Blakley, Mary Woody, Lily Hicks, Myrtle Mitchell and Pauline Hartsell.
Funeral services will be Friday, June 30, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, with Pastor Josh Pfeiffer officiating.
Visitation is Friday, June 30, 2023, from 10-11 a.m., at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Orange Cemetery, near Rome City.
Pallbearers are T.J. Hicks, Larry Hicks, Dusty Hass, David Mazolla, Mike Kline and David Hartman.
Preferred memorials may be directed to the family.
View a video tribute or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
