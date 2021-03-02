LAGRANGE — Wilma D. Weaver, 81, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Sarasota, Florida.
She was born on Nov. 8, 1939, in LaGrange County, to David J. and Alice (Hostetler) Weaver. They preceded her in death.
She was a member of the Old Order Amish Church and attended First Pinecraft Amish Church in Sarasota, Florida.
She was a waitress and wintered in Florida, for more than 60 years, cleaning houses.
Left to cherish her memory are a sister, Mary Jane Bontrager, of Shipshewana; three brothers, Freeman (Norma) Weaver, of Arizona, LeRoy (Ida) Weaver, of Shipshewana and Mervin (Joan) Weaver, of Nappanee; two sisters-in-law, Elva Weaver, of LaGrange and Martha Weaver of Shipshewana; and many nieces and nephews.
Wilma was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Wilbur, Vernon and David Weaver; niece, Martha Weaver; and three nephews, Wayne, Darrell and Joseph.
Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m., on Friday, March 5, 2021, at the Ervin Miller Jr., residence, 7455 W. C.R. 050N, LaGrange.
Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m., on Saturday, March 6, 2021, also at the residence.
Services will be conducted by the home ministers of the Old Order Amish Church.
Burial will be at Yoder Cemetery, Shipshewana.
Memorials and condolences may be left at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.
