EDON, Ohio — Craig A. Kaiser, age 68, of Edon, Ohio, passed away at 12:18 p.m., shortly after admittance to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Montpelier, Ohio.
Mr. Kaiser was a 1973 graduate of Edon High School and following graduation he worked at Edon Machine/Simpson and later at International Paper/Tri-Wall in Butler, Indiana, retiring in 2022, with 25 years of service.
He enjoyed spending time outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping, bonfires, and riding his motorcycle. He also enjoyed attending tractor pulls, car races, and local fairs. His favorite places to travel were Traverse City, South Haven, and Grand Haven, Michigan. Growing up on the farm led him to a lifelong love of animals. He also had an interest in historic events and was an original sci-fi nerd. Spending time with his daughters and grandchildren was very special to him.
Craig A. Kaiser was born on Nov. 21, 1954, in Montpelier, Ohio, the son of George William “Skip” and Arvilla Ruth (Oyer) Kaiser.
He married Karen Cope on Oct. 21, 2007, in Edon, and she survives.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Karen Cope Kaiser, are two daughters, Michelle Spencer, of Salisbury, Maryland, and her son, Shane Spencer, of Wilmington Delaware, Tiffany (Mike) McBride, of Edon, and their children, Lilyann and Cale; stepsons, Shannon (Keri) Cope, of Orland, Indiana, and their children, Dayton (Haley) Cope and Shelby Cope, Nick (Brooke Swank) Cope, of Auburn, Indiana, and their children, Ryder, Chanelle, Paislyn and Vince. Also surviving are three brothers, Randy Kaiser, Dennis (Sandy) Kaiser and Jeff (Aleisia) Kaiser, all of Edon; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, from 3-7 p.m., at Krill Funeral Home, 204 W. Indiana St., Edon.
Services will follow at 7 p.m., at Krill Funeral Home with the Rev. Mary Beth Smith-Gunn officiating.
Private interment will take place at Edon Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to Williams County Humane Society or Edon FFA.
To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
