SPENCERVILLE — Janet R. Hoover, 86, passed away on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on Jan. 10, 1936, in Hicksville, Ohio to William F. and Ruth (McComas) Brown. They preceded her in death.
She married Herbert A. “Bob” Hoover on Aug. 10, 1956, in Angola, Indiana, and he preceded her in death on March 12, 1975.
Surviving are her son, Herbert Allen (Candy) Hoover Jr., of Hamilton, Indiana; daughter, Kelly Jean (Rob) Pettit, of Edgerton, Ohio; grandchildren, Krystle Schmidt (Rob) Thompson, of Durham, North Carolina, Kim Hoover, of Raleigh, North Carolina, Jordan Hoover (Aaron Felger), of Hamilton, Indiana, Rob Pettit Jr., (Allison Biery), of Edgerton, Ohio, Jessica (Jake) Jividen, of Coldwater, Michigan, and Danon (Spencer) Kaiser, of Angola, Indiana; great-grandchildren, Ella Pettit and Theo Kaiser; close friend, Sharon Baker, of Spencerville, Indiana.
She was also preceded in death by two brothers; three sisters; and a special friend, J.C. Baker.
Janet was a homemaker, had worked in the paint department for Harlan Cabinets for 16 years and was a caregiver for her mother for several years.
She was a member of the Spencerville Community Quilters, loved to do ceramics, make rocking chairs out of pop cans and sew clothes for ceramic ducks.
Calling will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, Indiana.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 11 a.m., with calling one hour prior at the funeral home.
Burial will be at White City Cemetery, Spencerville, Indiana.
Memorials may be given to the White City Cemetery, P.O. Box 72, Spencerville, IN 46788 or the Spencerville Volunteer Fire Dept., P.O. Box 45, Spencerville, IN 46788.
