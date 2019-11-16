David Hockemeyer 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save David Bruce Hockemeyer, 71, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne. Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll How closely are you following the impeachment proceedings? You voted: Not at all - it's a witch hunt Occasionally Very closely Vote View Results Back Special Sections 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWolcottville man jailed on auto theft charges6 arrested following Avilla search warrantWest Noble closes for Red for Ed, cites personnel shortageSutton's Deli holding benefit for Jenny BoleynStudent plants seed for warm clothing driveGarrett students hear Air Force veteranChamber honors Straw, seven othersWolcottville man jailed on auto theft chargesTraffic stops led to Avilla drug arrestsTelework is critical to employees Images Videos CommentedI'm not too proud to turn on the heat (1)West Noble closes for Red for Ed, cites personnel shortage (1)Democracy grows when it is shared (1) Top Ads KD117452 KD117542 Albion Village 11-11-2019 Top Jobs KD116983 KD117550 KD117729 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News LaGrange County horse rescue saga continues Trine student assisting with assessment at Allen County Juvenile Center New festival director knows the roadmap Big Machine Label Group's HQ shuts early due to 'threats' Steven M. Sipple: With 'the collective' sagging a bit, NU fans should cool their heat on Martinez Purdue scientists find efficient ways to turn woody biomass into fuels Cromwell man charged in stabbing NCPL draws new patrons with 'Hogwarts' party
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.