FORT WAYNE — Everett Earl Shirar, age 89, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, formerly of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Earl was born on June 12, 1932, in Marshall, Indiana, to Everett Marshall and Gladys Gertrude (Grobe) Shirar.
He was a graduate of Marshall High School and Indiana State University.
He served our country in the United States Army.
Earl moved to the Angola area in the summer of 1969, living at Green Lake for 44 years. In September 2016, Earl and Louise moved to Fort Wayne.
Earl was a lifetime educator. He began his teaching career at Green Castle and moved to Turkey Run, where he grew up. He retired in 1994, from Prairie Heights High School, LaGrange, Indiana, after serving 25 years as principal and teacher for that school community.
He enjoyed playing golf, basketball, baseball, and track. He was a sports fan, following the Chicago Cubs, and the Bears, and was a history buff. He also enjoyed the Indianapolis 500, going to many races over the years. Another passion of Earl’s was gardening.
He was a longtime member of the Orland Masonic Lodge.
Survivors include his wife, Louise (Blankenship) Shirar, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; daughter and son-in-law, Pam and Mark Thompson, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and granddaughters, Emily Thompson and Claire Thompson.
Earl was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Mary Roxie (Shirar) Gard and twin brother, Merl Shirar; along with a son, Mike Shirar in 1994; and a daughter, Deb Shirar in 2014.
Calling hours will be held from 1-2 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
Memorial services will follow at 2 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Pastor Russell Hepler will officiate the service.
Mr. Shirar will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Cemetery, Orland, Indiana, following the services.
Memorial donations in his memory may be directed in care of the Prairie Heights High School Theater Department, 305 S. C.R. 1150E, LaGrange, IN 46761.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont, Indiana.
