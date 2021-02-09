GARRETT — The Rev. Richard Allan Pickard, age 73, of Garrett, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at his Garrett home from the effects of Dementia.
He was born on Sept. 19, 1947, in Garrett to Franklin and Bessie Mae (Cooley) Pickard.
He was a 1965 graduate of Garrett High School.
The Rev. Pickard honorably served his country in the United States Marine Corps as an aviation mechanic from 1965 until 1969.
He was a law enforcement officer, first for the Auburn Police Department, and then for the Waterloo Police Department.
At another stage in his career he taught English and History and he also coached football in Missouri, Indiana, and Tennessee.
He also served many churches over the years. Most notably, he served as the pastor of Corunna Community Church for several years.
He was an active member of the DAV and the Garrett American Legion.
Survivors include his mother, Bessie Pickard, of Auburn; daughters and sons-in-law, Theresa and Chris Oman, of Fort Wayne and Melissa and Michael Wever, of Fort Wayne; eight grandchildren, Christien Oman, Alyssa Oman, Aleah (Peter) Wykert, Cameron Oman, Adam Oman, Eric Wever, Colby Oman and Emily Wever; and brother, Marion “Butch” Pickard, of Garrett.
He was preceded in death by his father, Franklin Pickard.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
Funeral services will be held after the visitation on Friday at 1 p.m., at the funeral home in Auburn, with Pastor David Beard officiating.
Burial will take place at Christian Union Cemetery in Garrett.
Memorial donations may be made to the DAV Transportation in DeKalb County, 220 E. 7th St., Suite 120, Auburn, IN 46706.
Per the Gov. Holcomb’s mandate, face coverings and social distancing will be required.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
