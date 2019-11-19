AUBURN — Betty L. Seifert, 95, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away surrounded by her family, on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Auburn Village in Auburn.
Mrs. Seifert was born on Oct. 14, 1924, in Scotts Township, Steuben County, Indiana, to Paul and Maggie (Hassett) Crawford.
She was a 1942 graduate of Fremont High School.
She married Howard “Hobby” J. Seifert on Dec. 18, 1947, in Garrett. The couple celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary in 2000. He preceded her in death on May 3, 2001.
Betty worked at several different companies during her working career, including a dentist and doctor’s offices.
Betty loved spending time with her family.
Prior to retiring, Betty and her husband moved to Ball Lake where they had many memories of the wonderful times shared with family and friends. She enjoyed watching tennis, football, college basketball and golf. She loved to decorate for the holidays, and she was an avid reader, enjoyed knitting and working with flowers.
Her survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Cheri and Mark Johnson, of Auburn, and Debbie and Dave Rose, of Huntington; five grandchildren and their spouses, Stacy and Ryan Shambaugh, of Auburn, Jennifer and Jason Gilpin, of Auburn, Steve Johnson, of Golden Valley, Minnesota, Stephanie and Kyle Ludy, of Indianapolis, and Heidi Rose, of Fort Wayne; nine great-grandchildren, Nathan Grile, of Indianapolis, Emma Anderson, of Kendallville, Michael Anderson, of Garrett, Gavin Gilpin and Blake Gilpin, of Auburn, Austin Ludy and Kayla Ludy, of Indianapolis, and Kelsey Fausnaugh and Kendra Fausnaugh, of Fort Wayne; brother, Jerry Crawford, of Fremont; brother and sister-in-law, Rodney and Vicki Crawford, of Kinderhook, Michigan; and sisters, Noreta Lahrman, of Fremont, and Judy Brown, of Coldwater, Michigan.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Hobby Seifert; and three brothers, Ed Crawford, Dickie Crawford, and John Crawford.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 from 4-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., in Waterloo. Additional visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service from 10-11 a.m.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.
Burial will take place at Lakeside Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorial donations may be directed to the restoration of the Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn, Indiana 46706 or DeKalb County Humane Shelter, 5221 U.S. 6, Butler, Indiana 46721.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo.
